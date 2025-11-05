New push for gender parity in leadership

KUALA LUMPUR: In a bold step towards achieving gender-balanced leadership, the 30% Club Malaysia has launched the Men Allies for Parity initiative, marking its 10th anniversary with a renewed push for systemic change.

The initiative aims to engage male leaders in boardrooms, C-suites and policymaking roles as active partners in advancing women’s representation at the highest levels of corporate leadership.

Announced during the club’s anniversary celebration on Thursday, the initiative calls on men to pledge real, measurable actions to support gender parity through sustained leadership and accountability.

“The initiative shifts from advocacy to action, with male allies making a pledge to show their commitment to advancing women’s representation in top decision-making roles, including boardrooms and senior management,” said the club’s chair and PwC Malaysia executive chair Nurul A’in Abdul Latif.

According to Securities Commission Malaysia, women currently hold 33.1% of board seats in the top 100 public-listed companies (PLC) on Bursa Malaysia, a significant rise from 14% in 2015. Across all the PLC, women now make up 28% of board members.

Nurul emphasised that the movement is about creating an environment where the best talent, regardless of gender, can thrive.

“This is not about tokenism or compliance. The Men Allies for Parity movement recognises the value that equity brings for both men and women.

“The support of men in our network is not just welcome, but essential on the path to parity,” she said.

The Men Allies for Parity pledge outlines specific commitments, including endorsing high-potential women for leadership roles, ensuring women are considered in board and executive searches, setting internal representation targets and publishing transparent data on gender composition and career progression.

A light-touch monitoring framework is being developed to track progress through peer accountability and public transparency. Progress will be highlighted through case studies and success stories to promote learning and encourage broader adoption among companies.

The initiative aligns with the club’s 2025 theme, Shaping an Inclusive Future, which envisions a future in which gender equality forms the foundation of organisational and societal success.

Also present was Securities Commission Malaysia executive chairman Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi.

The event was supported by key partners including Astro, Berjaya Corporation Bhd, Bursa Malaysia, Malaysian Institute for Development of Professionals, Nespresso Malaysia, Star Media Group, Sunway Bhd, Tropicana Corporation, TBWA Malaysia and Velesto Energy Bhd.

The 30% Club Malaysia, launched in May 2015, is part of a global business-led campaign that champions diversity, equity and inclusion, with a core focus on achieving at least 30% women’s representation at senior decision-making levels, including boards and C-suites.

The club works to engage chairs, CEOs and key market influencers to drive inclusive leadership and foster a sustainable pipeline of women leaders.