New trade order to protect consumers from fake engine oil

PETALING JAYA: The government is set to enforce the Trade Descriptions Order (Certification and Marking of Engine Oil for Motor Vehicles) 2024 starting April 7 to curb the sale of counterfeit motor vehicle engine oil products.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister (KPDN) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the main objective of this order is to protect consumer and industry interests, particularly engine oil manufacturers.

“For consumers, this new order will enable them to identify genuine motor vehicle engine oil in the market, thus preventing the sale of counterfeit products, which pose safety risks and could lead to road accidents.

“Additionally, the order will safeguard legitimate engine oil manufacturers by curbing the production of non-genuine products by irresponsible parties,” he said at a press conference on the Enforcement of the Trade Descriptions Order (Certification and Marking of Engine Oil for Motor Vehicles) 2024 at the Petronas Lube Blending Plant located in Tangga Batu Industrial Estate in Malacca here today.

Armizan said that between Jan 2019 and Feb 2025, a total of 240 complaints related to motor vehicle engine oil products were received and investigated. As a result, 36 enforcement actions were taken, leading to total seizures valued at RM1,154,198.00.

He stressed that any engine oil product, whether produced locally or imported, must obtain a certificate of authenticity through Sirim QAS International as the authority responsible for certifying and issuing product compliance labels.

“The government has given manufacturing companies six months, starting from October 11 last year, to comply with the directives outlined in the gazette order.

“KPDN, in collaboration with Sirim, has been conducting engagement programmes since 2022, involving nearly all major players in the country’s motor vehicle engine oil industry.

“Strict action will be taken against any importer, distributor, or seller found selling uncertified products without a valid compliance label from the authorised body,“ he said.

The new Trade Description Order (Certification and Labelling of Engine Oil for Motor Vehicles) 2024, enacted under Section 29 of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 [Act 730], designates Sirim QAS International as the competent authority for certifying and issuing product compliance labels.

Any individual found guilty of violating this order may face a fine of up to RM200,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both.