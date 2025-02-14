New Youth Parliament format to be presented to cabinet soon

KUALA LUMPUR: The new format for the Youth Parliament is in its final stage and will be presented to the Cabinet for approval soon.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul also assured that the election of Youth Parliament delegates expected in November will use the new format, adding that ground work, including wiring installation to provide good infrastructure for Youth Parliament members during sittings, were being carried out.

“On the format, we have the idea of doing something different from what’s been done, it’s good but we feel there has to be improvements.

“This is policy matters but we’ve done our ground work, and now it’s at final stage, maybe a moth or more it’ll be done, we will table it to the Cabinet for approval,” he told reporters after an educational discussion on statehood here today.

The new Youth Parliament format will introduce expanded seats for delegates similar to the structure of the Dewan Rakyat.