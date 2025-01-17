KUALA LUMPUR: The body of a newborn baby girl was found in the grounds of Surau Al-Hidayah, Kampung Melayu Pekan Rawang, Selangor, yesterday.

Gombak district police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the unidentified infant’s body was found by a member of the surau congregation, who then alerted the police at 2.36 pm.

“The baby was dressed in a white outfit with the word ‘Pureen’ on it, wrapped in a blanket, and still had its umbilical cord attached. The body has been sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further action,“ he said in a statement.

Noor Ariffin said the case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code.

Anyone with information about the discovery is urged to assist the investigation by contacting Insp Siti Khatijah Ibrahim at 010-9073483 or the Gombak district police headquarters operations room at 03-6126222.