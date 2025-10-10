Nine Malaysians in FFC, TMTG Gaza Flotilla mission released

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine Malaysians who participated in the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) and Thousand Madleens to Gaza (TMTG) humanitarian mission were released on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the Malaysians had been evacuated from Israel via Turkish Airlines Flight TK6921 and had arrived in Istanbul, Turkiye, at 2.30 pm (local time) or 7.30 pm (Malaysia time).

“They will undergo health and medical assessments in Istanbul before returning to Malaysia in the coming days,” the ministry said.

The ministry conveyed Malaysia’s deep appreciation to the Government of Turkiye and other partners for their pivotal facilitation and support, which led to the swift release and repatriation of the Malaysian citizens.

“The safety and welfare of all Malaysian citizens remain the utmost priority of the Malaysian Government,” the statement added.

The FFC and TMTG humanitarian mission involved about 150 activists from 25 countries aboard nine ships, including the Conscience and Umm Saad, which were intercepted by Israeli forces on Wednesday (Oct 8) when they were less than 120 nautical miles from Gaza.

The eight Malaysians on board the Conscience vessel were head of delegation Prof Emeritus Dr Mohd Alauddin Mohd Ali, Dr Fauziah Mohd Hassan, Dr Hafiz Sulaiman, Dr Ili Syakira Mohd Suhaimi, Prof Dr Mohd Afandi Salleh, Dr Noorhasyimah Ismail, Norsham Abu Bakar and Astro Awani journalist Syafik Shukri Abdul Jalil. Another Malaysian medical doctor, Dr Maziah Muhammad, was on board the Umm Saad vessel. - Bernama