IPOH: The Perak government has not approved any new pig farms in areas with a majority Muslim population.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said most existing farms are long-established operations on private land, set up before the introduction of modern farming guidelines.

“As chairman of the Pig Farm Restructuring Committee, I have worked closely with the Veterinary Department, Health Department, local councils, land offices and other stakeholders to take more decisive action,” he said during the winding-up debate on the royal address at the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Sivanesan said 30 pig farms had been shut down due to legal enforcement, disease outbreaks, and land ownership or usage issues, reducing the number of farms from 115 at the end of 2022 to 85 currently. These farms are permanently closed and will not be allowed to resume operations.

He also dismissed allegations of widespread illegal pig farming in the state, stressing that all 85 operational farms are licensed by the Perak Veterinary Services Department.

As a long-term solution, the state government is carrying out a legalisation and restructuring exercise, including relocating farms to approved zones and ensuring compliance with the Modern Pig Farming (MPF) concept.

“This includes farms in the Batang Padang district, particularly in the Ayer Kuning constituency, where licence status and zoning compliance are being reviewed,” he said.

Sivanesan was responding to PAS vice-president Datuk Idris Ahmad’s claim that 30 farms had been approved in the two districts, with the possibility of more due to alleged illegal operations.