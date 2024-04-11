No casualties reported in Pandan Indah landslide

KUALA LUMPUR: A Proton Saga car fell into the rubble of a landslide at Lembah Maju in Pandan Indah near here early today.

Ampang Jaya District police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said they were informed of the incident at 4.35 am and the site where the incident occurred is a public parking space adjacent to a large drain.

“A Proton Saga car parked nearby fell into the collapsed embankment and the vehicle owner has been notified of the incident,” he said in a statement.

He added that the authorities are awaiting a slope expert’s analysis before retrieving the vehicle and that no casualties were reported.

As of 10 am today, the authorities were still trying to retrieve the car.