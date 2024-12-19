PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) announced today that no charges will be filed against any party regarding the 1BestariNet project contract under the Ministry of Education (MOE).

In a statement today, MACC said the decision was made under the instruction of the deputy public prosecutor.

“This decision was based on the findings of our investigation conducted since September, which found no criminal elements in the execution of the tender,“ the statement read.

As a follow-up, MACC said its Governance Investigation Division had conducted an inquiry, focusing on governance issues and financial claims in the contract between YTL Communications Sdn Bhd and the MOE.

“In this regard, the deputy public prosecutor instructed MACC to submit a full report on the inquiry’s findings to MOE, along with recommendations for improvements.

“Among the key recommendations was for the MOE to return to the negotiation table with YTL Communications to identify and resolve any outstanding issues arising from the agreed service tender contract,“ read the statement.

Previously, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki stated that the investigation into the 1BestariNet project for schools nationwide focused on the aspects of internet data supply and service quality.

On Oct 30, YTL Power International Bhd clarified that it had been awarded the project through an open tender process, refuting any allegations of misconduct.

The utility company noted that its bid was the most technically compliant and cost-effective among 18 bidders, demonstrating the company’s capability and merit.

YTL Power further explained that its 60 percent-owned subsidiary, YTL Communications Sdn Bhd, would continue to fully cooperate with MACC in the investigation.