No development allowed on Tanjung Bidara coastal reclamation reserve

ALOR GAJAH: The Melaka state government has prohibited any permanent or temporary structural development within the four-kilometre coastal reclamation reserve area stretching from Sungai Ayer Hitam to Kuala Sungai Tuang in Tanjung Bidara.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh stated that the State Land and Mines Office issued the directive because the soil structure of the new reclamation project remains unconfirmed for stability to support development activities.

He explained that the new reclamation area forms part of a 21.56 million ringgit coastal erosion control project currently under the supervision of the State Drainage and Irrigation Department.

“The new reclamation project along Tanjung Bidara Beach is currently being carried out and is expected to be completed in September next year,“ he told reporters after inspecting the area.

Ab Rauf revealed that authorities have identified 14 private or commercial assets, including chalets and homestays, built on state government reserved land along Pantai Padang Kemunting, Pengkalan Balak, Tanjung Bidara, and Sungai Tuang.

He advised property owners to submit applications to the state government for consideration of temporary ownership status to regularise their occupancy.

“The state government will not compromise with any party occupying state land without official approval, and enforcement action will be taken under the relevant legal provisions,“ he emphasised.

Ab Rauf stressed that enforcement actions aim to prevent incidents like coastal erosion that could endanger the safety of tourists and visitors to the area.

He urged all parties involved in occupation or development on government land to follow proper procedures and obtain necessary permissions from authorities according to established guidelines. – Bernama