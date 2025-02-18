SEREMBAN: Local Authorities (PBTs) in Negeri Sembilan will intensify enforcement efforts to prevent foreigners from conducting business at Ramadan bazaar sites in the state.

Local Government Development, Housing and Transport Action Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar said that local traders found renting out their bazaar sites to foreigners would be blacklisted.

“The Ramadan bazaar site is meant for local traders to earn extra income, so this time we’ll be more aggressive to make sure no foreigners take advantage and do business there.

“Any local traders found involved in ‘Ali Baba’ business practices by renting out their sites to foreigners, will face strict action and be blacklisted from next year,” he told Bernama today.

Arul Kumar stressed that PBTs did not issue licenses to foreigners to conduct business at any venue, including night markets or Ramadan bazaars.

“Only local traders are allowed to do business, and applicants are reminded not to sell their bazaar sites at high prices to third parties,” he said.