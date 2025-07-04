No gas pipeline risk at Sendayan site, says exco

SEREMBAN: The housing project construction in Sendayan involves only private land owned by the developer and does not affect a gas pipeline route, a Negeri Sembilan executive councillor said today.

J. Arul Kumar, in charge of Local Government Development, Housing and Transport, said following an inspection carried out today with a team from Gas Malaysia and the Seremban City Council (MBS), everything was found to be under control.

According to him, the construction work is confined to private property and does not encroach upon Gas Malaysia’s pipeline route, as had been alleged and circulated on social media recently.

“The pipeline is parallel to the road and is situated within the JKR (Public Works Department) road reserve.

“The developer had applied to Gas Malaysia beforehand, and in this case, the developer did apply and obtained approval, so there is no issue,“ he told reporters after conducting a site visit to the housing project at Laman Sendayan here today.

Also present were the Senawang branch representative of Gas Malaysia, Mohamad Saifullah Abd Hamid, a representative of the developer, and Seremban City Council Secretary, Mohd Kamal Mohd Yusoff.

Arul said his office had requested that the Gas Malaysia team, along with the Local Authority, continue to monitor the construction work consistently.

“The gas pipeline is intended for industrial use, supplying areas from Seremban 2 to Lukut, Port Dickson. Such pipelines are common in Seremban, including within the city and along the roads.

“Nevertheless, we will maintain continuous monitoring, and if the public sees anything concerning near them, they can lodge a complaint to us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Arul advised the public not to spread issues that could disrupt public order, urging them to verify or report any information before making it viral if it is inaccurate.

Yesterday, a post went viral on social media regarding a new housing project in Sendayan allegedly being carried out near a gas pipeline, raising concerns among local residents.