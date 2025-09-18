No infectious diseases detected at Sabah flood relief centres

PUTATAN: The Sabah Health Department has detected no infectious disease cases among flood victims transferred to temporary relief centres following recent floods and landslides.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed that only common non-infectious illnesses were reported and promptly treated by healthcare personnel at the centres.

“Although no infectious disease outbreaks have been reported, JKNS continues to monitor the situation and implement various prevention measures for the victims currently at the PPS,“ he told reporters after visiting and handing over aid to victims at PPS Taman Sri Keramat.

The number of flood victims in Sabah increased to 3,325 people from 964 families this evening compared to 3,134 people from 916 families this morning across 28 relief centres in six districts.

The minister also visited and made contributions to the family of landslide victim Emily Johnny, a 38-year-old Ministry of Health staff member.

Emily and her 11-year-old son Xarell Myre Aristothle perished on Monday when a landslide buried their home in Kampung Mook, Kinarut.

Dr Dzulkefly will visit several other locations to assess the condition of clinics and hospitals affected by the floods to ensure immediate remedial action can be taken. – Bernama