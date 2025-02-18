KUALA LUMPUR: The National Unity Ministry (KPN) feels there is no need to draft or introduce new laws, such as an Anti-Racial Discrimination Act, to curb racial issues in the country for now.

Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the existing laws are sufficient to preserve inter-racial relations, provided their enforcement is strengthened.

“In this regard, transparent and fair enforcement, regardless of ethnic, religious or social background, is crucial to maintaining harmony.

“However, if circumstances become pressing and the government deems it necessary to review existing laws to curb certain hate speech or provocative acts that could divide society along racial lines, the ministry will fully support such efforts,“ he said.

He was replying to a question from Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today on whether the government intends to draft an Anti-Racial Discrimination Act to address the growing racial incidents involving political party leaders and individuals with extremist or racist views.

Aaron said there are about 10 existing laws to address racial issues, including the Penal Code, the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and the Sedition Act 1948.

He said anyone who deliberately commits acts, incites or makes statements that threaten racial and religious harmony can be investigated or prosecuted under these laws.

Commenting on an incident in Sepang involving a hawker who refused to sell corn to Indians and displayed a racially insensitive sign, Aaron said KPN had mobilised Kawasan Rukun Tetangga (KRT) members to resolve the issue.

He said a public apology session was held at a restaurant in Sepang, attended by representatives of the Indian community, influencers, local residents, officials from the Department of National Unity and Integration, and the police.

“KRT’s role in resolving the issue has strengthened public confidence in it as a unifying agent and problem solver while highlighting the importance of cooperation between community leaders and authorities in preserving peace and harmony.

“I want to emphasise that we must always ensure that our words and actions do not cause discomfort, tension or misunderstandings among people of different religions, cultures and races,“ he said.

Responding to a supplementary question from Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (MUDA-Muar) on legal action against the offender to prevent such incidents from recurring, Aaron said KPN had taken a reformative approach to resolving the matter.

“That is why, under KPN, we have KRT, and we also have 571 mediators. This case did not reach the mediators, as it was already resolved at the KRT level with police cooperation. Ultimately, a mutual understanding was reached, followed by an apology, and we consider the case settled,“ he said.