IPOH: No negligence was found in the accident involving a container truck that fatally struck a male elephant calf at Kilometre 80 on the Gerik-Jeli stretch of the East-West Highway (JRTB) last Sunday.

Gerik police chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood said preliminary investigations revealed that the area was foggy at the time of the incident, which occurred at 2.50 am. He also noted that the road lacked street lighting.

Zulkifli had previously reported that the baby elephant crossed the road suddenly and was struck by a 28-year-old truck driver, who was transporting poultry.

A viral video on social media showed an emotional scene of a mother elephant attempting to move the truck that had hit her baby. She remained at the site for over five hours, trying to “save” her calf, a heartbreaking display that touched the hearts of many.