KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has once again clarified that the use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or cooking gas in a subsidised gas cylinder not exceeding 42 kilogrammes (kg) or three subsidised gas cylinders of 14 kg at one time does not require a Scheduled Controlled Goods Permit (PBKB).

Its director-general of enforcement, Datuk Azman Adam said however, businesses that use LPG exceeding 42 kg at a time are advised to apply for a PBKB via the Business Licensing Electronic Support System (BLESS) 2.0.

“The existing legal provisions under the Control of Supplies Act (Amendment) 2021 which have been in effect since Oct 15, 2021, outline that the use of LPG exceeding 42 kg requires the application for a PBKB),“ he said in a statement today.

Accordingly, he said, throughout the KPDN’s Cooking Gas Operation (Ops Gasak) from May 1 to Oct 31, no legal action will be taken against food and beverage (F&B) sales businesses regarding the requirement to have a PBKB for LPG.

Instead, the inspection is only at the advocacy, review, and notification stage of compliance with the relevant laws and regulations.

“At the same time, throughout Ops Gasak, LPG suppliers are allowed to continue to supply subsidised LPG cylinders to existing customers including F&B service traders even though they do not yet have a PBKB,“ he also said.

Yesterday, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said that any party who does not use LPG cylinders exceeding three 14-kg cylinders or more than 42 kg at any one time, does not need to worry as they are not subject to the regulations to apply for a scheduled goods permit.

In this regard, based on the 2021 Regulation, he said that eateries or food shops that do not store or use subsidised LPG cylinders not exceeding three cylinders at any one time are not required to have a scheduled controlled goods permit.