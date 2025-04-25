TAPAH: Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said that the nine pig farms in the Ayer Kuning state constituency area comply with waste disposal regulations and do not cause river pollution.

He said the Perak Veterinary Services Department (DVS) had conducted a scientific study on the matter.

“I was told by experts from the DVS that waste from the farms is first discharged into a pond and then, according to scientific methods, decontaminated before being released into the river. The reading of pollutants discharged into the river is below 10 ppm (parts per million), which is within safe levels.

“Therefore, the waste disposal from these nine pig farms does not cause pollution. If other parties have different studies, please provide evidence... Our study in the Ayer Kuning state constituency found that there is no pollution,” he told Bernama.

He said this after the MADANI dinner in Coldstream here last night. Also present at the event was Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Meanwhile, Mohamad also said the authorities would continue to monitor all pig farms to ensure full compliance with the law, in addition to taking strict action in the event of any violation or pollution.

“I know this issue is sensitive, especially involving the feelings of the various races. However, it is important we clarify the facts, do not spread wrong information and cause panic among the residents,” he added.