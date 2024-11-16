No recognition for dual citizenship amid cross-border crime concerns - Saifuddin

PASIR MAS: Malaysia does not recognise individuals with dual citizenship, following Thai police reports that many cross-border criminals possess two identity cards.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said an identity card is a symbol of citizenship, and any suspected cases of dual citizenship must be verified through the National Registration Department (NRD) database.

He said besides the police, the NRD has the authority to confirm the citizenship status of individuals involved in crimes within Malaysia. For cases in Thailand, the ministry formally requests a list of names from the Thai authorities.

“Malaysia and Thailand have a joint border committee in place to share information about individuals linked to criminal activities. This committee facilitates the exchange of wanted individuals’ names if they are implicated in crimes in both countries,” he told a press conference after officiating the ‘Santuni MADANI’ programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tanjong Bunga here today.

Saifuddin Nasution also said any list provided by Thailand would be cross-checked against the NRD database to confirm the individuals’ status.

Saifuddin Nasution said Malaysia remains open to receiving information from Thailand on individuals linked to cross-border crimes.

“In Thailand, the authorities publicly display the faces of wanted individuals in public areas, allowing citizens to identify and report them to the authorities.

“As such, Malaysian and Thai police maintain close cooperation, particularly when dealing with suspects wanted in both countries,” he said.

On Thursday, Thai police did not rule out that some individuals involved in Malaysia-Thailand cross-border crimes might possess dual identity cards or even dual citizenship.

Narathiwat police chief Col Pratya Baitee said that this tactic is often used as a modus operandi, enabling suspects to escape to either Malaysia or Thailand when pursued by local authorities.

Investigations have further uncovered that many of these criminals have different information on their various identity cards.