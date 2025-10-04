KUALA LUMPUR: There will be no second chances or appeals accepted for bullying at any educational institution under the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), including the MARA Junior Science College (MRSM), stressed its chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

He said that he had been emphasising the importance of this matter for the past two years, and that various preventative measures had been implemented, including special courses with counsellors, and regular meetings with principals, to avoid such incidents.

“There is no room for tolerance in this matter. We will expel any students involved in bullying cases.

“I will not entertain appeals, because this is not about issuing first or second warnings. I have been addressing this issue for the past two years,” he said, during a press conference, after attending the Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM) 2025 Amazing Syawal event, here, today.

Previously, the police confirmed that a one-minute, 31-second viral video, showing a student being bullied in a dormitory, took place at an MRSM in Seberang Perai Selatan district in the middle of last year.

Asyraf Wajdi also confirmed that MARA had started receiving more complaints regarding bullying incidents at MRSM following the video’s circulation, urging the public to continue reporting such cases, either to him directly or through social media.

“We cannot justify, normalise, or allow any form of bullying, whether physical or mental, as it has both short-term and long-term impacts on learning,” he emphasised.