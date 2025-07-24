No verified information on Jho Low’s whereabouts: Home Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no credible evidence confirming the whereabouts of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low who is alleged to be residing in the upscale Green Hills neighbourhood in Shanghai, China using a fake passport says Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution.

He said the Home Ministry, through the police, continues to collaborate with international enforcement agencies in efforts to locate the key figure linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

“So far, we have not found any solid evidence to confirm the claims about his location or the use of any particular passport. If we do, we will make an official announcement,” he said at a press conference today.

His remarks follow a recent report by investigative outlet Brazen which alleged that Low is living in China under the alias “Constantinos Achilles Veis,” and using a forged Australian passport.

The report further claimed that he is being harboured in a luxury enclave in Shanghai.

Brazen was co-founded by former Wall Street Journal journalists Bradley Hope and Tom Wright, who played a key role in uncovering the vast international corruption network tied to the 1MDB scandal.