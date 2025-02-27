KUCHING: The Sarawak Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) will intensify enforcement efforts to ensure that only food outlets and hotels with halal certification are allowed to promote buffet offers using the word ‘Ramadan’ during the fasting month.

Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said that premises still in the process of obtaining halal certification are also prohibited from promoting Ramadan buffets.

“Based on the information I received, there have been no reports or complaints in Sarawak thus far because everyone is complying. JAIS officers have already advised the premises to obtain the certification first,” he told reporters after the presentation of donations and announcement of the zakat fitrah rate for 1446H, here today.

Earlier, JAIS in a statement said that hotels or food premises without halal certification are not allowed to use the term ‘Ramadan’ in their buffet advertisements, including phrases such as ‘Ramadan Buffet’, ‘Iftar Ramadan’, ‘Jom Iftar’, and ‘Guaranteed Halal’.

The restriction also applies to any wording that implies the food is suitable for Muslims to break their fast.

The ban is enforced under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, which carries fines of up to RM500,000 and additional penalties not exceeding RM10 million, upon conviction.

At the same event, Abdul Rahman said the Sarawak Islamic Council has set the zakat fitrah rate at RM7.50 per person in Sarawak for this year.