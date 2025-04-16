Number of flood evacuees in Johor, Sabah remains unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees housed at temporary relief centres in Johor and Sabah remained unchanged as of 4 pm today.

In JOHOR, 56 individuals from 17 families continue to seek shelter at two relief centres in the Segamat district, which have been operating since last Monday.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said that the floods in Segamat affected two villages - Kampung Seberang Batu Badak and Kampung Batu 5, Jalan Muar.

“A total of 41 evacuees are housed at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, while 15 others are at Dewan Komuniti Kampung Tasek,” he said in a statement.

He added that weather conditions across all districts were reported to be sunny as of 4 pm, with no signs of heavy rain or thunderstorms.

“However, Sungai Muar at Kampung Tekam Jetty recorded a water level of 3.61 metres, while in Buloh Kasap, it stood at 8.67 metres. Another river currently at the warning level is Sungai Sedili Kecil in Kota Tinggi, with a reading of 2.0 metres,” he said.

Meanwhile, in SABAH, 76 evacuees from 21 families who were previously taking shelter at a temporary relief centre in Keningau were allowed to return home this afternoon, and the centre has since been closed.

However, the Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that as of 4 pm, 152 individuals from 54 families remained at a relief centre in Beaufort.

“Six villages in Beaufort are still affected by floods, and the number of evacuees remains unchanged,” the committee said in a statement.