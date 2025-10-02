Number of flood evacuees in Sabah, Sarawak continues to drop

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Sabah and Sarawak continued to show a downward trend, with 2,039 people in relief centres (PPS) as of 8 pm today, compared to 2,483 earlier this evening.

In SABAH, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that the number of evacuees had decreased to 1,047 people from 325 families compared to 1,197 people from 373 families this evening.

A total of 685 people are being sheltered in three PPS in Beaufort, 260 in two PPS in the Kinabatangan district, and 102 in a PPS in the Membakut district.

The secretariat reported that 18 villages were affected by the floods, with 13 in Membakut, three in Beaufort, and two in Kinabatangan.

In SARAWAK, the number of evacuees seeking shelter in nine PPS in the state dropped to 992, down from 1,286 people this afternoon.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Secretariat, Mukah recorded the highest number of evacuees with 438 people, followed by Miri (277), Bintulu (274), and Sibu (three).