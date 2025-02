KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims in Sabah has decreased to 54 individuals from 13 families as of 8 pm today, compared to 83 victims from 21 families at 8 am this morning.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, reported that all flood victims are currently housed at a relief centre in Kinabatangan.

“The evacuation is on a downward trend tonight. Only two villages in Kinabatangan are affected by the flood,” the committee said.