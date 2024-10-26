Nurul Izzah urges Kelantan PKR to expand for greater success in next GE

TANAH MERAH: PKR branch leaders and members in Kelantan have been urged to intensify efforts to expand party membership to secure more seats in the next general election (GE).

PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar said PKR is gaining trust in Kelantan, rooted in its commitment to justice for the people.

“We saw an increasing percentage of votes from the people of Kelantan in the last GE, which reflects the people’s growing trust and support for us,” she told Bernama after officiating the 2024 PKR Tanah Merah division annual general meeting here today.

Kelantan PKR chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Suparadi Md Noor said the state party leadership is working hard at the grassroots level to enhance support, aiming to reshape the political landscape in the state.

“We need to expand membership numbers, as a strong machinery is essential to drive political change in this state,” he said.