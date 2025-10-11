NUTP calls for teacher recruitment to match 38 new schools in Budget 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Union of the Teaching Profession has welcomed the construction of 38 new schools announced under Budget 2026.

NUTP secretary-general Fouzi Singon stated that these new schools align with the development of new housing areas and growing student populations in densely populated regions.

He emphasised that projections for new school construction must be matched with teacher recruitment planning to prevent shortages of teaching staff.

“In previous years, a total of 44 new schools were approved, and the addition of another 38 this year proves that investment in education remains a national priority,” he said in a statement.

Fouzi also welcomed the 700 million ringgit allocation for constructing 35 additional blocks to accommodate special education students nationwide.

He noted that this reflects growing awareness and concern for the needs of students with special needs.

“However, NUTP recommends that the selection of sites for these classrooms and additional blocks take into account accessibility to main roads and facilities that are friendly to persons with disabilities,” he added.

The union supports the government’s decision to maintain the 150 ringgit allowance for special needs students.

Fouzi described the 115 million ringgit allocation for teacher training as a timely move.

This training will prepare educators for the implementation of the 2027 curriculum and STEM pedagogy.

He hopes the funds will be used effectively to ensure teachers fully understand upcoming curriculum changes.

Fouzi also suggested that engagement sessions be held with parents to ensure the new curriculum is well understood and accepted by the community.

The union further hopes the government will review the allocation for the Supplementary Food Plan in line with increasing student numbers.

It also calls for consideration of maintenance for teachers’ quarters, especially in rural areas.

“Overall, Budget 2026 reflects the MADANI government’s continued commitment to education,” Fouzi said.

He added that the increased allocation and continuation of key programmes demonstrate education remains a core national agenda.

“NUTP remains committed to working closely with the Ministry of Education to ensure that every initiative is implemented effectively for the benefit of teachers and students nationwide,” he concluded. – Bernama