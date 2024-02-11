Officers involved in counter-setting syndicate transferred to other units - Immigration DG

PORT DICKSON: About 50 enforcement officers of the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) who were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last September on suspicious of being involved in the ‘counter setting’ syndicate, have been transferred to other units.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said officers concerned had been transferred from their original assignments and would no longer serve at the entry control counter at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“They are all still under investigation by the MACC. They have been given other duties apart from the duty at the entrance control counter.

“JIM will never compromise with any immigration officer involved in an integrity issue. Firm action will be taken if they are found guilty,“ he told reporters after the end of the training parade by 362 Immigration officers at the Malaysian Immigration Academy here today.

Zakaria said JIM would give its full cooperation to the MACC to investigate any Immigration personnel suspected of being involved in integrity issues.

The MACC had uncovered syndicate activities that involved bringing foreigners into Malaysia—including individuals from Myanmar, Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, and Nepal—through entry points without proper inspection by authorities.

The syndicate’s operations came to light after the MACC arrested 12 individuals in the Klang Valley, Penang, and Kelantan.

To date, a total of 50 Immigration enforcement officers have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring with this syndicate, which allegedly used a “counter-setting” tactic at KLIA to facilitate unauthorised entry.

Meanwhile, Zakaria said the department was now in the procurement stage for the installation of closed-circuit cameras (CCTV) at all its counters including the country’s entry points.

“This development project is not just a one-off, it will run continuously, and will even be expanded throughout the country.

“There may be other technologies that can help us, especially in the aspect of digitalising immigration services, including the use of technology to overcome integrity issues in the department,” he said.