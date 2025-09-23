Ombak Festival 2025 concludes with global icons and ASEAN talents at Desaru Coast

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ombak Festival 2025 concluded its second edition with a spectacular three-day showcase from September 12 to 14 at Desaru Coast in Kota Tinggi.

Festival director Karina Ridzuan said the event was designed as a bold celebration of ASEAN creativity, culture and community.

She explained that the festival brought together large crowds of music lovers, families and art enthusiasts from across the region.

“The energy on stage and the crowd were electric from Simply Red’s Asia-exclusive 40th anniversary set, Joss Stone’s soulful preview of her new album and performances by regional stars such as Phum Viphurit, Joe Flizzow, SonaOne and Ismail Izzani, which made the event a truly ASEAN-forward experience,” she said in a statement.

Karina highlighted legendary performances from George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Joss Stone and Flight Facilities alongside 29 of Southeast Asia’s brightest talents.

Festival-goers enjoyed relaxing and comfortable stays at Desaru Coast’s resorts including The Sireya Desaru Coast, Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast, The Westin Desaru Coast Resort and Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas.

She emphasised that the festival was more than just a weekend celebration as it also reflected Desaru Coast’s commitment to supporting Johor’s growing role as a hub for cultural events in Southeast Asia.

The festival transformed Desaru Coast into a vibrant canvas of creativity where attendees joined drum rhythm sessions with The Coast Drum Circle.

Festival-goers admired modern and contemporary Malaysian works curated by Segaris Art Center and learned traditional moves in a Zapin workshop.

“Artisanal crafts were also showcased at the Pasar Seloka bazaar, alongside niche projects such as the upcycling initiative by Adeline Loo and educational puppetry by SIAPA Theatre,“ she said.

Karina added that festival-goers also enjoyed dishes from Sazón Tapas & Grill by Andrew Walsh, Carbon KL’s Smoke & Fire, and a selection of Johor local flavours.

Music lovers explored a vinyl pop-up by Kena Sound and casual mahjong sessions by All Tiled Up which added local cultural charm in a relaxed setting.

Families enjoyed activities at the Ombak Kids Zone which featured crowd favourites and new highlights such as Go Fly Kites and the LEGOLAND Speed Building Challenge.

The kids’ zone also featured the 10-foot puppets Meera & Fiz, interactive Mereka Games and the whimsical Funfair of Forgotten Futures.

“We partnered with Kiddocare to ensure parents had access to trusted childcare services throughout the festival,” she said.

Karina said beyond the weekend of music, food and arts, Ombak Festival 2025 proved itself as one of Southeast Asia’s leading cultural celebrations.

The event successfully showcased Desaru Coast as a dynamic host for premier destination experiences.

“We look forward to welcoming festival goers back for the 2026 edition with even more unforgettable experiences,“ she said. – Bernama