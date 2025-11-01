One new Mpox case reported involving 24-year-old local man

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) has identified one new case of Mpox that was reported on Jan 10 involving a Malaysian man aged 24.

The ministry said in a statement today that the patient was involved in risky activity and had a history of travelling abroad in the past 21 days.

“The patient sought treatment on Jan 10, 2025, and is now in stable condition and being treated in hospital,” the ministry said.

This newest case brings the total of Mpox cases in the country to 12 cases since July 2023, with nine cases in 2023, two cases in 2024 and one case this year, all of them being Mpox clade II cases.

The Mpox clade I virus spreads easily and has a mortality rate of 10 per cent, while clade II has a much lower mortality rate, the ministry said, adding that it would be monitoring the Mpox situation in the country and abroad, and would announce the latest developments periodically.

“The public is advised to follow official updates from verified channels by following the MOH social media accounts and Mpox frequently asked questions (FAQs) are available at mpox.moh.gov.my/ms/soalan-lazim,” the ministry added.