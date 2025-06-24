Online Safety Act 2024 enforcement pending MCMC guidelines

KUALA LUMPUR: The Online Safety Act 2024 will come into effect only after the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) completes all 10 regulatory guidelines, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced today.

Speaking at the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR) open day, Fahmi explained that five guidelines are ready, while the remaining five require further engagement with industry stakeholders.

“We have yet to enforce the Act because MCMC needs to develop 10 regulations. So far, five are ready, and five more are still in progress,“ he said.

The Act, passed by Parliament in December 2023, aims to enhance online safety by tackling defamatory content, fraud, and threats to public order.

Fahmi also urged the Malaysian Media Council (MMM) to contribute to drafting guidelines for AI use in broadcasting. “I believe the council has a role to play in these discussions,“ he said, emphasising the need for balanced AI regulation in media.

Additionally, he encouraged IPPTAR to expand its training programmes to the public, suggesting collaborations with MyCreative Ventures to boost accessibility.