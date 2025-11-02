Online Safety Campaign to reach 10,000 schools, universities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Online Safety Campaign Roadshow, aimed at raising awareness among all levels of society about internet safety, will be implemented in over 10,000 public schools and universities nationwide.

The Ministry of Communications, in a statement today, said the roadshow, initiated by the ministry, was being driven by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

According to the statement issued in conjunction with Safer Internet Day 2025, celebrated today, the Online Safety Campaign will be expanded within communities to empower the public with knowledge about online safety.

“The MADANI Government will continue to strengthen online safety and provide a safer digital space for all Malaysians,“ the statement said.

A key focus of the campaign is to ensure that children under 13 are not allowed to have social media accounts and that parents or guardians supervise internet usage.

Additionally, the campaign aims to raise awareness to prevent individuals from falling victim to online scams, illegal gambling, cyberbullying, and paedophilia-related crimes while promoting safe and ethical internet usage.

The Online Safety Campaign Roadshow, under the initiative of the Ministry of Communications, was launched by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan on Jan 21.