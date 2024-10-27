Only SPM leavers to take part in PLKN in January 2025

SUNGAI PETANI: Only Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers will be involved in the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) scheduled to start in January 2025, said Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari.

He said there is a misunderstanding among the public regarding the age limit set for PLKN participation, thus causing anxiety among them.

“Our focus next year is on the SPM leavers, those who can’t attend due to various constraints can still do so until the age of 35... this is in accordance with the act.

“But our focus is on the SPM leavers. I think the misunderstanding is about how the intake is done. There is anxiety... they (the public) say at 30 they are already working but there’s no issue... we have placed an act aimed at giving them some leeway,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending the Kedah, Perlis and Penang state-level Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Veteran Entrepreneurs Empowerment Programme (PUVET) here today.

Adly said that from next January, a total of 1,000 participants will be involved in the PLKN and they will be placed in two training camps.

“In terms of the training module, we have made an improvement based on the previous PLKN. For us, what is important is that when they leave the PLKN programme, besides having a sense of identity, they will also have the highest level of ability to ensure they succeed in their respective fields,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding the allegations of the frequency of ships from foreign countries, especially China, entering the country’s waters, Adly said the public need not worry about the country’s security and defence capabilities.

“I feel there is no need to be anxious. This is a normal practice and we have forwarded this information to Parliament that it is part of our bilateral cooperation. Any ship that wants to dock in Malaysia must make an application to us,” he said.

According to Adly, Malaysia has received visits from countries like the United States, Italy, Germany, Russia and China throughout this month.

“We do get (the arrival of foreign ships) quite frequently, sometimes twice or three times a month by ships from various countries. This is Malaysia’s practice as a non-aligned nation and we are open to receiving our defence partners, but they must go through the stipulated processes,” he said.

Earlier, Adly presented the Rural Entrepreneurship Enhancement Support (SPKLB) grant worth RM140,000 to 28 MAF veteran entrepreneurs from Kedah, Perlis and Penang who are involved in businesses like services, electrical, manufacturing, food and retailing.

“So far, 161 MAF veteran entrepreneurs have received the SPKLB grant, with a total value of RM805,000.

“I hope that with this assistance, they can improve their quality of entrepreneurship in terms of enhancing equipment and productivity, to help raise their income,” he said.