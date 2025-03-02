Op Selamat: Sarawak register less accident cases during CNY

KUCHING: Sarawak police issued 3,804 summonses to road users for various traffic offences during Op Selamat in conjunction with Chinese New Year.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said a total of 285 road accident cases were recorded during Op Selamat which lasted for six days starting Jan 28 to Sunday.

“This number has shown a decrease, compared to 342 cases during Op Selamat last year, which is a drop of 59 cases or equivalent to -17.3 per cent (pct).

“A total of three fatal accidents were recorded during the period compared to seven cases during Op Selamat 2024, which is a decrease of four cases. Meanwhile, the death toll also dropped to four fatalities,” he said today.

Mancha said police were implementing comprehensive enforcement and targeted offences that could cause accidents and stressed that services to road users for smooth traffic would also continue to be implemented.