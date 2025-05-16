BUTTERWORTH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has detected 52 cases of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) misappropriation by industry players since the launch of Ops Gasak on May 1, involving seizures totalling RM850,730.

Deputy KPDN Minister Dr Fuziah Salleh said this involved inspections at 1,421 premises nationwide as of May 14, with Penang alone recording 11 cases as of yesterday.

She said the offences included premises storing and using LPG without valid permits, as well as wholesalers supplying subsidised LPG to unlicensed entities.

“Without a permit, they’re not allowed to supply LPG, let alone subsidised LPG. That’s a more serious offence, and in such cases, there’s no excuse. As industry players, they are expected to understand and comply with guidelines before starting a business.

“We will investigate and take strict action under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” she said at a press conference on Ops Gasak, here today.

Earlier, Fuziah and the Penang KPDN team raided three premises providing laundry services for hospitals and hotels in Seberang Perai, where they were found to be storing and using LPG without valid permits.

Fuziah further stated that the offences were not only viewed from the legal perspective but also involved safety concerns, as LPG is highly flammable and improper storage could pose significant risks not only to the premises but also to the public.

She said any premise intending to store LPG is required to apply for a permit, depending on the quantity needed and obtain approvals from relevant authorities such as the Fire and Rescue Department.

Since the announcement of Ops Gasak, she said KPDN has received numerous inquiries and engagement requests, particularly from laundry operators, indicating that they are aware of their obligations to comply with the law.

“That’s why KPDN is pushing forward with this operation and will continue with engagement sessions. Some operators have even emailed me to request meetings and discussions, especially self-service laundromats,” she added.

Ops Gasak, which was launched on May 1, will run until Oct 31 to address the misuse and misappropriation of subsidised LPG across the country, with a special focus on monitoring industrial sector usage.