Ops Gasak: Seven LPG misuse cases uncovered in Terengganu

BANDAR PERMAISURI: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has uncovered seven cases involving the misappropriation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) since the launch of Ops Gasak on May 1, with total seizures amounting to RM68,065.07.

Terengganu KPDN Director Mohd Mufsi Lat said the cases were uncovered following inspections at 164 premises statewide as of yesterday (May 17), with Dungun recording the highest number at four cases, while Kuala Terengganu, Hulu Terengganu and Besut each reported one case.

“However, the largest seizure took place in Hulu Terengganu, where two lorries and 477 subsidised LPG cylinders worth RM65,676.20 were confiscated in Ajil last Wednesday.

“A man in his 40s, believed to be the owner of the LPG cylinders, was also detained to assist in the investigation,” he told reporters during the Firearms and Ammunition Training Exercise organised by Terengganu KPDN at the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) shooting range in Bukit Bidong Darat here today.

He said most of the cases involved abuse and misappropriation in the use of LPG under Regulation 3(1) and Regulation 13(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.