Orang Asli in Gua Musang urgently need electricity supply restoration

GUA MUSANG: More than 1,000 Orang Asli residents in Pos Hau and Kampung Redip are urgently needing electricity after their mini hydroelectric generator was damaged several months ago.

The generator failure resulted from heavy rain and strong river currents affecting the community’s primary power source.

Pos Hau Orang Asli Village Security Development Committee chairman Jumaat Arum said the mini hydro project was a collaboration between a public university and a private company.

He explained that residents now rely on generators, solar lamps, and candles for lighting, costing them over 300 Malaysian ringgit monthly.

“Apart from that, we also have to use solar lamps and candles for lighting at night,” Jumaat told reporters in Kampung Redip.

Kelantan and Terengganu Orang Asli Development Department director Mohd Faedyzal Mohamed assured proactive measures would address the electricity disruption.

Mohd Faedyzal said JAKOA outlined short-term and long-term solutions including discussions with Universiti Malaysia Kelantan for system improvements.

The department will ensure regular maintenance and explore connecting these areas to the TNB grid line.

This initiative covers Pos Hau, Pos Balar, Pos Belatim, and Pos Bihai as part of JAKOA’s commitment to Orang Asli basic needs.

Mohd Faedyzal stated these efforts align with the government’s inclusive and comprehensive development principles.

Resident Nordiana Anjang, a 25-year-old Temiar tribe member, described her family’s electricity rationing practices.

Her family operates their generator only from 7 pm to 7 am for lights, fans, and phone charging.

Nordiana confirmed this situation has negatively impacted her children’s daily activities and learning. – Bernama