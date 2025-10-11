Orangutan diplomacy to strengthen conservation

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s conservation efforts received a major boost on Oct 2 when a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was exchanged under the Orangutan Diplomacy Programme at the Sungai Pin Conservation Area (SPnCA) in Kinabatangan.

The MoU was previously signed by the Malaysian Palm Oil Green Conservation Foundation (MPOGCF) and Borneo Samudera Sdn Bhd (BSSB), a subsidiary of Sawit Kinabalu Group. It was formally exchanged at a ceremony officiated by Plantation and Commodities Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Yusran Shah Mohd Yusof and Sawit Kinabalu Managing Director Datuk Victor Ationg.

In his speech, Yusran, who is also MPOGCF Board of Trustees chairman, described the programme as crucial to ensure orangutans can move freely in their natural habitat without disturbance from human activities, plantation operations or uncontrolled tourism.

He highlighted that the MoU was especially timely following Unesco’s recognition of Kinabatangan as Malaysia’s newest Biosphere Reserve on Sept 27.

“This effort reflects Malaysia’s seriousness in safeguarding its wildlife while balancing sustainable development,“ he said.

Yusran also commended Sawit Kinabalu for allocating 2,632 hectares in Sungai Pin Estate as a High Conservation Value (HCV) area, home to an estimated 55 orangutans.

He noted that a population study conducted with MPOGCF and NGO Hutan would soon provide updated figures on the orangutan population in Sabah, currently estimated at between 10,000 and 11,000.

To support the Orangutan Diplomacy initiative, he also announced a special RM20,000 allocation from MPOGCF.

“This collaboration not only strengthens the conservation agenda but also enhances the credibility of Malaysia’s palm oil industry, which is committed to biodiversity protection,” he added.

SPnCA, described as a “hidden gem” in Kinabatangan, is managed under the SPnCA Conservation Area Management Plan.

Meanwhile, Ationg credited strong support from the ministry and partners to help create lasting impact for the environment, local communities and the palm oil sector.

He said the conservation area represents a flagship initiative showing that oil palm development can coexist with biodiversity protection, community empowerment and ecotourism.

“SPnCA is a living testament to Sabah’s potential as a global model for sustainable palm oil landscapes.

“The Orangutan Diplomacy initiative carries a powerful message that when industry, government and communities work together, we can protect wildlife such as the orangutan while also ensuring the well-being of people and the long-term sustainability of the industry,“ he said.

Through its Conservation and Biodiversity Unit, BSSB manages SPnCA as part of Sawit Kinabalu’s wider sustainability agenda.

The MoU, Ationg explained, would strengthen collaboration between industry players and conservation bodies, enhancing wildlife protection while reinforcing Sabah’s role as a leader in sustainable palm oil production.

Also present were Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) Chief Executive Officer Belvinder Sron, SKG Green Chief Executive Officer Philipa Datuk Wilfred Mojilis, and MPOGCF General Manager Hairulazim Mahmud.