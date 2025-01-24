KUALA LUMPUR: Police have yet to receive a revised notice from the organisers of an assembly planned to be held at a shopping complex and Dataran Merdeka here tomorrow.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the organisers had submitted the notice earlier but it was returned as it did not include a copy of the venue owner’s or occupier’s consent.

“The notice was submitted within the required timeframe, but we asked for it to be completed and gave them time to resubmit with the necessary approval.

“As of today, we have not received the revised notice,“ he told a press conference after a monthly assembly at the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters here today.

Addressing the organisers’ claim that the planned assembly locations do not require owner consent, Rusdi explained that under the law, any assembly requires the approval of the venue owner.

He noted that Dataran Merdeka is owned by Kuala Lumpur City Hall, whose consent is needed.

“While Dataran Merdeka and Padang Merbok are designated assembly locations, permission is still required as organisers may incur costs for any damage caused.

“We provide the freedom to assemble but it’s not an absolute right. It must comply with legal processes and regulations, such as prohibiting the presence of children and the display of banners with inappropriate content,” he said.

Rusdi added that police would monitor social media regarding the assembly and deploy 400 officers and personnel for the event tomorrow. No road closures are planned for now, but they remain subject to situational needs.

Previously, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said that the initial notice was returned to the organisers on Jan 17 as it was incomplete, lacking the venue owner’s consent.

He emphasised that the organisers must adhere to the provisions of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

A poster for the “Himpunan Rakyat Benci Rasuah” (People’s Anti-Corruption Rally) has been circulating on social media, calling on the public to gather at a shopping complex in the capital before marching to Dataran Merdeka at 2.30 pm tomorrow to demand justice and reject oppression.