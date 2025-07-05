Over 10,500 Malaysian women test HPV-positive in cancer screening

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 10,500 women in Malaysia have tested positive for human papillomavirus (HPV) through cervical cancer screening efforts by the Health Ministry over the past five years.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the cases were identified under the Action Plan Towards the Elimination of Cervical Cancer 2021–2030, which has screened over 160,000 women nationwide.

He also highlighted that 65 per cent of women in the country have not undergone cervical cancer screening in the past three years, a figure he described as alarming, given that cervical cancer is among the most preventable forms of the disease.

“A virus causes it and we can detect it early. It is treatable when caught in time and it is entirely eliminable, if we act decisively.

Too many women are unaware, hesitant or left behind, often due to fear, stigma or lack of access,” he said during the launch of Etiqa’s Free Cervical Screening Programme Phase Five, held in collaboration with the ROSE Foundation here today.

Dzulkefly noted that scientific advancements such as HPV DNA self-sampling have made screening safer, more private and painless, with about 90 per cent accuracy, requiring screening only once every five to 10 years.

On the screening programme, he said the ministry fully supports community-based efforts, such as Program ROSE (Removing Obstacles to Cervical Screening), which leverages corporate partnerships to create sustainable, patient-centred cancer care models.

“Currently, 44 government hospitals are working with ROSE to close critical gaps in access to care,” he added.

Dzulkefly also commended Etiqa’s continued partnership with the ROSE Foundation, with the fifth phase of the initiative expected to benefit 4,000 women, especially in underserved communities.

“This initiative not only expands access, but also supports MOH’s aspiration to eliminate cervical cancer in Malaysia,” he said.

However, Dzulkefly emphasised that eliminating cervical cancer requires more than clinical efforts as it also demands cultural change and shared responsibility.

“Our fight is not just clinical, it is also cultural and social. We must normalise conversations about cervical cancer, challenge the shame surrounding HPV and reaffirm that there is no shame in prevention, only strength,” he said. - Bernama