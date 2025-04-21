KOTA BHARU: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified 1,181 of its officers and personnel as obese, while 229 others have been found to suffer from various health conditions following medical screenings.

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said many of them are dealing with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, coronary and respiratory issues, as well as muscle injuries. Some personnel face multiple health problems simultaneously.

He stressed the urgent need for JBPM members to prioritise physical fitness and health, given the physically demanding nature of their duties.

“There is a need to thoroughly review and enhance intervention and rehabilitation programmes to keep our personnel in optimal condition,” he said at the Kelantan JBPM Fire Service Medal Presentation, Excellent Service Award, and 30-Year Service Certificate ceremony here today.

He also encouraged Kelantan JBPM to continue implementing targeted health programmes, particularly those focused on managing Body Mass Index (BMI) for overweight personnel.

Nor Hisham noted that poor health among personnel could affect two critical areas — organisational performance, including institutional star ratings, and individual performance, which influences awards, promotions, and career progression.

As a motivational example, he shared the story of Senior Fire Officer II Samsu Bahrin Abu Bakar from Pahang, who successfully reduced his weight from 104kg to 84kg through sheer discipline and consistency.

“He began by changing his diet and committing to brisk walking 10,000 steps daily without fail for three consecutive months. His determination is an inspiring example for others,” he added.