Over 160 monks gather for National Day blessings ceremony in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: More than 5,000 devotees gathered for a Merdeka Blessings and Maha Sanghikadana programme to pray for Malaysia’s wellbeing one day after the 68th National Day.

The event organised by the United Buddhist Order of Malaysia at the SMJK Phor Tay hall began at 7.30 am with barefoot monks walking silently with alms bowls.

Members of the public queued from 6.30 am to present offerings to over 160 monks from Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.

UBOM organising committee vice-chairman Dr Yeap Gim Ean said the programme brought together people of various races to foster unity and compassion.

She emphasised the importance of unity and love in building a peaceful and prosperous nation during National Day celebrations.

The event held in collaboration with the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Penang was attended by Consul-General Psusist Wongsurawat and advisor Datuk Seri Steven Ooi.

Yeap said the public was encouraged to donate voluntarily including robes for monks as a gesture of sincerity.

Donations formed part of the Maha Sanghikadana ritual where offerings to the Sangha community bring greater blessings than individual donations.

The annual programme held over the past three years has strengthened community bonds and promoted noble values aligned with independence spirit.

Ooi said the large-scale event symbolised the Buddhist community’s contribution to national harmony and prayers for Malaysia’s peace.

He confirmed the programme would continue and strengthen further to uphold unity and humanity values in Malaysia.

The event featured recitation of paritta prayers dedicated to the nation and its people regardless of religion or race alongside food and necessities donations. – Bernama