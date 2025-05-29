GEORGE TOWN: More than 200 durian growers in Penang are being encouraged to register for the ‘Track and Trace’ system, a smart tagging platform aimed at curbing the spread of counterfeit durians and restoring consumer confidence in the authenticity of the state’s renowned fruit.

State Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol said to date, between 50 and 60 growers have committed to using the system, with 20 large-scale farmers already registered.

“Each durian will be tagged with a QR code that allows traceability from the farm to the consumer. Buyers simply need to scan the code to verify the durian’s origin.

“The tags are ready and implementation will begin on June 1. We will assist growers in obtaining the tags as soon as possible. Registration can be done through the State Agriculture Department, the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), or my office,” he told a press conference at Komtar here today.

Last week, Fahmi announced the state government’s plan to implement the system in collaboration with MIMOS Sdn Bhd, following complaints from local growers about the misuse and misrepresentation of Penang durians by irresponsible parties.

Fahmi said the state is also proposing to make the tagging system a mandatory requirement for all durian growers before they are allowed to sell their produce.

“Those who adopt the system will be prioritised for government assistance, promotional support, and participation in official programmes,” he said.

He added that use of the system will also be compulsory for all participants at the Penang Durian and Fruit Festival 2025, scheduled to run from June 23 to July 20, to ensure the quality and authenticity of durians featured at the event.

Apart from protecting consumers by ensuring quality and value for money, the technology is expected to help growers build a stronger reputation and expand market access, including opportunities for export to China.