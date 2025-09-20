Over 278,000 animals vaccinated in Sarawak’s rabies fight

KUCHING: Sarawak has vaccinated a total of 278,840 animals in its ongoing campaign to combat the spread of rabies.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian reported that 10,957 of these vaccinations were administered so far this year.

He revealed that the state continues to record a high number of cases, with 34 reported in Kuching, nine in Bintulu, one in Kapit, and one in Kota Samarahan.

Laboratory tests conducted on 490 samples detected 45 positive cases, with 42 of these involving dogs.

Nearly half of these positive cases, 46%, came from owned dogs while the rest were from strays, including cats.

Dr Sim, who is also Sarawak Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, expressed concern over the rising number of rabies cases.

He stressed that not only dog bites but also cat bites and scratches contribute to infections.

He explained that scratches must be taken seriously as rabies is transmitted through the saliva of infected animals.

Even a minor scratch can pose a risk if the animal’s paws or claws are contaminated with saliva.

Rabies continues to pose a serious public health threat in Sarawak with 85 human cases reported since the outbreak was declared in 2017.

Of these 85 cases, 78 proved fatal with two new fatal cases recorded this year alone.

Sarawak also records an average of 380 animal bite cases weekly, underscoring the urgency of the situation. – Bernama