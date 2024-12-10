PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) has revoked 3,068 Malaysian halal certifications (SPHM) due to non-compliance with halal certification requirements and standards.

Jakim Halal Management Division director Muhyidin Aziz@Saari said the revocations were based on violations of Shariah or technical standards at certified premises, as outlined in Clause 32 of the Malaysian Halal Certification Manual 2020.

He said there are three common types of non-compliance often identified during monitoring that can result in the suspension or revocation of halal certificates, reported New Straits Times.

“SPHM can be suspended and later revoked if the holder fails to take corrective action within the stipulated period, indicating a lack of commitment as a certificate holder.

“In cases of major non-compliance, SPHM can also be revoked immediately during monitoring,“ he was quoted as saying.

He also stated that a common tactic companies use to mislead customers is displaying unauthorised halal logos or attempting to forge Malaysian halal certification certificates.

“They cannot be sold, loaned, transferred, forged, or altered in any way. If any party violates this, action will be taken under the Trade Descriptions Act (TDA 2011).

“The act of displaying Quranic verses without a valid SPHM at the premises is an offence under the Trade Descriptions Act (TDA) 2011, as it can mislead consumers,“ he added.

Muhyidin pointed out that ongoing monitoring and enforcement efforts have strengthened compliance with halal certification standards, reflecting the industry’s growing commitment and understanding of halal concerns, despite ongoing challenges.

“What the public needs to know is that SPHM applications are only managed by Jakim and the respective state Islamic religious councils and departments,“ he said.