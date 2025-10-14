Over 350,000 driving licences renewed since BUDI95 subsidy launch

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 350,967 Malaysians have renewed their driving licences as of October 8 following the introduction of the targeted BUDI MADANI RON95 fuel subsidy initiative.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the figure represents a 38% increase in daily transactions recorded by the Road Transport Department since the BUDI95 announcement on September 22.

Speaking at the JPJ monthly assembly and Corruption-Free Pledge ceremony, Loke said the data reflects encouraging public response following the rollout of the targeted subsidy initiative.

“This increase not only reflects the public’s positive response to the government’s targeted subsidy initiative but also demonstrates the growing awareness among road users of the importance of possessing a valid driving licence,“ he said.

Loke expressed his appreciation to all JPJ personnel for their strong commitment in ensuring the licence renewal process runs smoothly nationwide.

He said JPJ’s efforts to improve public service delivery, including opening additional counters on Fridays and Saturdays in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, as well as on Saturdays and Sundays in other states, are highly commendable.

“This proactive measure has made it easier for the public to manage their affairs without disrupting their daily routines, especially for the working community,“ he said.

Loke said JPJ has so far not received any complaints regarding competent driving licence renewals, despite the sharp increase in applications since the introduction of BUDI95.

“It’s normal if a few complaints arise, given the sudden surge in licence renewals over the past few weeks - everyone wants to renew their licences so that their names are linked to BUDI95,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Loke said efforts to strengthen integrity and close the corruption gap within the ministry and its agencies are being carried out through the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which emphasises transparent governance to enhance public trust.

To date, 86% of initiatives under the JPJ Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan 2021-2025 have been successfully implemented, reflecting the department’s firm commitment to strengthening integrity and accountability.

“Efforts to foster a culture of integrity have also been reinforced through the ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management System certification, recognised by SIRIM QAS International in collaboration with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission,“ he said.

He said the certification demonstrates that JPJ is at the forefront of adopting an international-standard anti-corruption management system.

On the Corruption-Free Pledge, Loke said it must be translated into consistent daily actions and practices by every JPJ personnel.

“The success of various initiatives such as Op Luxury, Op Khas Gempur Perdagangan, MyLesen, helmet exchange, and the implementation of the e-Testing system clearly reflects that integrity is the cornerstone of effective policy implementation,“ he said.

Loke stressed that the Transport Ministry and the Road Transport Department remain firm in their zero-tolerance policy against corruption, with strict action to be taken against any officer found breaching service ethics. – Bernama