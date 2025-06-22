DUNGUN: The Rahmah MADANI Sales Programme (PJRM), implemented by the government to help people cope with the rising cost of living, not only benefits low-income households but also assists students at institutions of higher learning (IPTs).

The PJRM@Kampus initiative, held at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Dungun Campus today, enabled more than 6,000 students to purchase various items, particularly food and stationery, at discounts ranging from 10 to 30 per cent off the normal prices.

Terengganu Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) director Mohd Mufsi Lat said the students also had the opportunity to purchase academic supplies such as aprons and knives for culinary courses at lower prices.

“This is the first time PJRM@Kampus is held in Terengganu, offering 78 daily necessities at affordable prices.

“This initiative not only provides students with access to lower-priced essentials but also helps boost the economy of the campus cooperative,” he told reporters after visiting the PJRM@Kampus programme at the UiTM Dungun Student Cooperative, here today.

Mohd Mufsi said the PJRM@Kampus would be expanded to other IPTs, especially ahead of the new student intakes in September and October.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Azmirul Razzy Azizi, 20, a second-year student at the Faculty of Business and Management, said the sale enabled him to buy instant noodles and drinks at cheaper prices for his end-of-month provisions.

Muhammad Azmirul Razzy, from Semenyih, Selangor, said he often had to stretch his monthly budget as he did not want to burden his father, who works as a clerk and supports him and his five siblings, while his mother is a homemaker.

“My father gives me RM300 every month for my expenses, but sometimes it’s just not enough. I don’t want to ask for more because I don’t want to burden him. So I try to make my food last until he sends money again the following month.

“I also don’t take the PTPTN loan because I don’t want to incur debt. During semester breaks, I work at restaurants to pay my tuition fees and buy books,” he said.

Another student, Nur Adlin Darwisyah Mohd Kamalia, 19, said she purchased medical supplies to keep on hand for emergencies.

“Items like fever patches are quite expensive at pharmacies, so I took the opportunity to get them here. With the unpredictable weather lately, I tend to catch a fever easily.

“I also bought dry food such as bread and biscuits for around RM1.50 to RM2, which is much cheaper than usual. I hope affordable sales like this will be held more often at UiTM so that we can save money,” she said.