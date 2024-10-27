Over 900kg of subsidised cooking oil seized in Cheras store

PETALING JAYA: Authorities seized 935kg of subsidised cooking oil worth RM2,524.50 at a grocery store in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras yesterday.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) conducted the raid following consumer complaints through their e-complaint system.

In a statement, KPDN enforcement officers discovered the cooking oil after conducting an undercover operation.

“During the test purchase, the salesperson informed us that the cooking oil packets were sold out,“ the ministry stated.

The inspection revealed multiple boxes of cooking oil packets in storage, leading to the seizure under Section 16(1)(b) of the Supply Control Act 1961.

The operation is part of the government’s GEMPUR initiative launched by KPDN Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali on October 19.

“This initiative is a strategic move by the government to foster a mass movement to combat manipulation in business activities and address leakages involving controlled and subsidised goods,“ the statement added.

KPDN urged the public to support the Kita GEMPUR initiative to help stop activities that harm the people and country.