Over RM1m in fines issued for smoking offences in Penang

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang State Health Department (JKNPP) issued 7,839 notices, with compound totalling RM1,115,850, for non-compliance with the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004 (PPKHT) from the beginning of the year to Sept 30.

JKNPP Deputy Director (Public Health) Dr Alias ​​Abd Aziz said the notices were issued to premise owners and individuals who failed to comply with the law, including having a puff in non-smoking areas in the state.

“During the same period, we also seized and confiscated tobacco products due to various offences under the regulation valued at RM11,413.45, with 7,447 premises being inspected.

“JKNPP will continue to monitor and enhance enforcement activities for the Control Of Smoking Products For Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) which came into effect on Oct 1 from time to time,“ he said at the Penang-level Integrated Mega Operation of Act 852 Enforcement at Berapit, near here today.

The operation by 113 JKNPP personnel was conducted in cooperation with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM).

Dr Alias said the operation had three main objectives: law enforcement in an integrated operation, increasing community trust in the enforcement and monitoring carried out to ensure the health and safety of the community.