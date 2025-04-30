SEREMBAN: The current status of development projects (expenditure) approved in Negeri Sembilan for the first quarter of this year from January to March is RM27,043,020.12 out of the approved allocation of RM135 million, the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) was told today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the highest 3-vote expenditure performance was recorded for the first quarter of the 2025 financial year (FY) for Vote P50 (Menteri Besar) with an expenditure percentage of RM22,109,690 or 49.13 per cent.

“Also Vote P63 (Islamic Religious Affairs Department) for RM1,311,850.17 with an expenditure percentage of 21.16 per cent and Vote P54 (JPS) RM1,316,469.25 with an expenditure percentage of 12.36 per cent,“ he said at the DUN sitting here today in reply to a question from Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (BN-Rantau), represented by Datuk Zaifulbahri Idris (BN-Chembong), who wanted to know the current status of approved development projects for the first quarter of FY2025.

He explained that the total number of projects recorded up to the first quarter of FY2025 based on the Development Vote was 361 projects.

“Regarding the physical status of the projects, 31 projects are in the ‘not yet started’ category, 177 projects are in (pre-implementation); 143 projects (in implementation); 10 projects (completed),‘ he said.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the current balance of the state government’s loan with the federal government is RM937,788,903.29, until Dec 31, 2024.

According to him, since 2016, the state government has not had any new loans or debts with the federal government.

“Every year the state government without fail tries to pay off this debt according to the state government’s ability or financial position where the current balance of the loan until Dec 31, 2024 is RM937,788,903.29.

“Meanwhile, the allocation for debt payments has been increased from RM1 million to RM3 million this year under the T04 liability vote - government debt payment.

The RM3 million payment was also made on Feb 27,“ he said in reply to a question from P. Gunasekaren (PH-Seremban Jaya) who asked about the status of the debt between the state government and the federal government.