KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA) has distributed flood aid of more than RM429,000 to a wide swath of 41 areas inundated in seven states namely Pahang, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Johor, Melaka, and Perlis.

MRA said the donation included food aid, non-food aid and services.

“The food aid distributed includes 2,795 packs of basic food, 1,700 packs of cooked food, 5,935 packs of ready-to-eat (RTE) food, as well as 100 packages of other food items.

“As for non-food aid, MRA has donated 2,200 pieces of clothing, 40 packs of baby items, 2,700 hygiene packs, as well as 900 packages of other items,“ it said.

The MRA also stated that it provided cleaning services for public libraries, various surau and 72 houses involving 737 residents besides 131 mobile clinics dispatched to care for children, adults and the elderly.

MRA in its statement also expressed its appreciation to individuals, corporates and various parties who contributed to the MRA2024/2025 Flood Relief Fund and called on Malaysians to continue supporting efforts to help flood victims through donations and solidarity.

Donations to MRA can be channelled through the RHB bank account, 26424500007270 in the name of the Malaysian Relief Agency Foundation, or contact the MRA head office at 03-91744672 for more information.