P10X Academy targets 2,000 skilled workers in TVET expansion

PUTRAJAYA: Private Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution P10X Academy Sdn Bhd is targeting to produce more than 2,000 skilled workers within five years as part of its expansion plans into Johor and Sarawak.

Its chief executive officer and founder, William Lee, said the academy is not just about technical training but is committed to carving out new career and entrepreneurial pathways for young people.

“This target isn’t just a number, it’s a bold commitment to shaping a highly skilled local workforce in automotive beauty.

“We aim to create professionals who are not only job-ready but also capable of unlocking career and business opportunities, especially for youth and communities in rural and regional areas,” he said at the launch of P10X Academy Sdn Bhd by Human Resources Minister Steven Sim here today.

Lee affirmed the academy’s dedication to advancing the TVET agenda, aligning with the government’s vision of building an inclusive national TVET ecosystem.

“TVET, particularly in automotive beauty, holds immense potential and is in high demand,” he added, noting that the sector is poised to drive the nation’s economy.

Established in 2023, P10X Academy is a TVET institution focused on technical training in window tinting, vehicle accessories and paint protection.